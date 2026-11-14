undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rapper Big Boi Catches Massive Striped Marlin In Mexico That Is Fully Exempt From Billfish Conservation Laws
By Grayson Weir,2 days ago
Big Boi caught a big boy! The Atlanta-based rapper reeled-in a huge striped marlin while deep sea fishing in Mexico. Despite allegations of wrongdoing, his catch was completely legal. The Billfish Conservation Act only applies to the United States. And under Mexican regulations, billfish are strictly reserved for recreational sport fishing to protect coastal tourism […] The post Rapper Big Boi Catches Massive Striped Marlin In Mexico That Is Fully Exempt From Billfish Conservation Laws appeared first on BroBible.