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Here Is Why Ole Miss Was Not Able To Travel To Oklahoma In Time For College Football Game On Saturday
By Grayson Weir,13 days ago
Ole Miss was not able to travel to Oklahoma in time for the college football game on Saturday due to the nationwide ground stop. The Sooners were told by the SEC that they would be required to forfeit if they did not play the Rebels on Sunday instead. Kickoff is officially rescheduled for Sunday at […] The post Here Is Why Ole Miss Was Not Able To Travel To Oklahoma In Time For College Football Game On Saturday appeared first on BroBible.