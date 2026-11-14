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Woman Befriends A Deer—So She Has Genius Way Of Making Sure Hunters Don’t Get Her
By Steve Ecker,13 days ago
Deer are considered to be sweet and gentle creatures that grace the woods. However, these animals have become the target of hunters to turn into trophies on walls. One woman befriended a local deer and decided to give the animal a piece of clothing to convince hunters to skip it. In a TikTok with over […] The post Woman Befriends A Deer—So She Has Genius Way Of Making Sure Hunters Don’t Get Her appeared first on BroBible.