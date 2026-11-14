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Illinois Man Goes To Texas Roadhouse. Then He Sees What They Changed About The Rolls
By Angelique Gayle,12 days ago
Texas Roadhouse is an All-American food chain known for its soft, fresh-baked, oversized rolls and signature cinnamon butter. A proclaimed “legendary steak restaurant,” it left one diner complaining that the quality of its beloved food had gone downhill. TikToker Alonzo Massey (@alonzomassey) recently dined at a Texas Roadhouse in Gurnee, Illinois, for his son’s birthday. […] The post Illinois Man Goes To Texas Roadhouse. Then He Sees What They Changed About The Rolls appeared first on BroBible.
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