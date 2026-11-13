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FAA Shutdown Could Lead To Major College Football Chaos With Teams Unable To Get To Away Games
By Clay Sauertieg,10 days ago
On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration went to drastic measures, ordering a nationwide grounding of all planes for “reasons of safety.” While, obviously, there are bigger concerns until the public learns of the reasons for the shutdown, especially following Thursday’s Microsoft Outlook crash, the FAA shutdown could well lead to major chaos in the college football world. Multiple […] The post FAA Shutdown Could Lead To Major College Football Chaos With Teams Unable To Get To Away Games appeared first on BroBible.