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ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio Addresses The Elephant In The Room About Dianna Russini’s Reporting
By Eric Italiano,10 days ago
Dianna Russini may be back in the spotlight of sports media — albeit a much reduced one at BetUS instead of ESPN or The Athletic — but her journalism career will never be the same. Given the scandal with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, there are colleagues out there, such as Mike Florio, […] The post ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio Addresses The Elephant In The Room About Dianna Russini’s Reporting appeared first on BroBible.