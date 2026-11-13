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Tennessee Woman Clocks Out Late At Night. Then She Walks To Her Car—And Realizes Where She Parked: ‘I Worked At The Body Farm…Oh The Stories I Have’
By Braden Bjella,10 days ago
There are a lot of strange jobs out there. For example, some people work at what’s called a “body farm”—and it’s just as creepy as it sounds. If you have a job that requires you to sit at a desk for eight hours a day, you might find yourself fantasizing about all of the other […] The post Tennessee Woman Clocks Out Late At Night. Then She Walks To Her Car—And Realizes Where She Parked: ‘I Worked At The Body Farm…Oh The Stories I Have’ appeared first on BroBible.
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