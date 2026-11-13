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UConn Women’s Basketball Phenom Creates Made-Up Story To Use As Motivation Like Michael Jordan
By Grayson Weir,10 days ago
UConn center Olivia Vukosa made Thursday’s women’s college basketball game against Ohio State personal. However, her reason for doing so is completely unsubstantiated. The Buckeyes would’ve been thrilled to receive her commitment! Vukosa’s quote after the women’s college basketball game proves that she is a certified psychopath, and I mean that in the absolute best […] The post UConn Women’s Basketball Phenom Creates Made-Up Story To Use As Motivation Like Michael Jordan appeared first on BroBible.