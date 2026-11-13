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Robot Makes History By Building Structure In Space Without Any On-Site Help From Astronauts
By Douglas Charles,10 days ago
Robots are already doing some pretty crazy things here on Earth. Now, for the first time, one has actually built something in space without any help from astronauts. Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have managed to get a robot to autonomously build part of a structure in orbit. And while it is […] The post Robot Makes History By Building Structure In Space Without Any On-Site Help From Astronauts appeared first on BroBible.