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Formula 1 Reporter Banned For Using Derogatory Insult Against Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc In Column
By Douglas Charles,9 days ago
A veteran Formula 1 reporter has been banned from covering the final three races of the 2026 season after insulting Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in a recent column. In addition to that, there is now a dispute over who was responsible for getting him banned. Jonathan McEvoy, who has covered Formula 1 for the Daily […] The post Formula 1 Reporter Banned For Using Derogatory Insult Against Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc In Column appeared first on BroBible.
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