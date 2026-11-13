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Bob Chesney Reveals That His Secret To Turning UCLA Around Was Actually Painfully Simple
By Clay Sauertieg,9 days ago
Not even the most optimistic of UCLA Bruins football fans – as few as there may be – would have imagined back in August that first-year head coach Bob Chesney would have his team at 9-0 in November and with a good shot at making the College Football Playoff. But that’s exactly where the fourth-ranked Bruins, led […] The post Bob Chesney Reveals That His Secret To Turning UCLA Around Was Actually Painfully Simple appeared first on BroBible.