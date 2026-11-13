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Canadian Hockey Team Forced To Reassess Annual Wiener Dog Race Over Injury Concerns
By Connor Toole,9 days ago
Many sports teams have taken advantage of the entertainment factor that comes with watching a bunch of dogs race on the playing surface. However, a hockey team in Canada is reevaluating a race involving wiener dogs after a group raised some concerns over the safety of the animals at the center of what has become […] The post Canadian Hockey Team Forced To Reassess Annual Wiener Dog Race Over Injury Concerns appeared first on BroBible.