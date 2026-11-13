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Jason Witten’s Wife Accuses Rival Parent Of Withholding Intel In Scheme To Ban Texas High School From Playoffs
By Jacob Elsey,9 days ago
The drama surrounding Liberty Christian’s ban from the Texas high school football playoffs continues to unfold. On Friday, Jason Witten’s wife accused a rival parent of strategically withholding key intel in a scheme to force the disqualification. Michelle Witten posted an email received earlier this week showing communication between the parent and the Texas Association […] The post Jason Witten’s Wife Accuses Rival Parent Of Withholding Intel In Scheme To Ban Texas High School From Playoffs appeared first on BroBible.
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