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Philip Rivers’ Cheap Annual Salary Allows North Carolina State To Spend A Lot More Money On Football Players
By Grayson Weir,9 days ago
Philip Rivers is the next college football coach at North Carolina State. His contract will pay him an annual salary that is less than his predecessor, which allows the Wolfpack to concentrate its money toward the coaching staff, NIL and roster management. It is an extremely school-friendly deal. As the newest coach in college football, […] The post Philip Rivers’ Cheap Annual Salary Allows North Carolina State To Spend A Lot More Money On Football Players appeared first on BroBible.