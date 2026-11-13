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Armed Intruders Robbed Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shopping Center-Sized’ Home While His Wife Was There, Stole Three Of His Cars
By Eric Italiano,9 days ago
Australian police are investigating a robbery at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s home after four intruders allegedly entered the estate in the early hours of November 11. Three of the Hemsworths’ vehicles were stolen. According to reports, the robbery occurred at the Hemsworths’ property in Broken Head (south of Byron Bay, Australia) early on Wednesday, […] The post Armed Intruders Robbed Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shopping Center-Sized’ Home While His Wife Was There, Stole Three Of His Cars appeared first on BroBible.