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Daune Morris’s Reckless Driving Could Cost Tennessee A Spot In The College Football Playoff
By Clay Sauertieg,9 days ago
At 7-2 and currently ranked No. 8 in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers sit in a good spot to return to the College Football Playoff this season, especially with a win over third-ranked Alabama already under their belts. However, the Vols may well have to go 3-0 over the last three weeks of the regular season to […] The post Daune Morris’s Reckless Driving Could Cost Tennessee A Spot In The College Football Playoff appeared first on BroBible.