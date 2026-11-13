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Man Charged With Starting Devastating 2025 Palisades Fire Is Now Dragging Chris Bosh’s Name Into It (Report)
By Cass Anderson,9 days ago
The Palisades Fire in 2025 grew to one of the most destructive fires in modern history. It took the lives of 12 individuals and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, homes and businesses, on its way to becoming the second-most destructive fire in Los Angeles history. Jonathan Rinderknecht is currently being re-tried on charges of igniting the […] The post Man Charged With Starting Devastating 2025 Palisades Fire Is Now Dragging Chris Bosh’s Name Into It (Report) appeared first on BroBible.