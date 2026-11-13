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Brady And Matthew Tkachuk Spark Backlash After Making Veterans Day About Themselves In Tone-Deaf Post
By Connor Toole,8 days ago
Brady and Matthew Tkachuk can both be described as NHL veterans, but those aren’t the people being celebrated on the annual holiday dedicated to the Americans who’ve enlisted in our country’s military. As a result, they managed to rile plenty of people up with a fairly egocentric post that popped up on Veterans Day. The […] The post Brady And Matthew Tkachuk Spark Backlash After Making Veterans Day About Themselves In Tone-Deaf Post appeared first on BroBible.