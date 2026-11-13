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North Carolina’s Top-Ranked High School Football Team Dismantles Whistleblower Allegations On Playoffs Eve
By Grayson Weir,8 days ago
Hough is set to begin the high school football playoffs in North Carolina on Friday night. It was cleared of wrongdoing from an investigation into eligibility violations on the night before the postseason. The Huskies completely dismantled the attempted whistleblower’s allegations. Whomever it was that tried to destroy the best high school football team in […] The post North Carolina’s Top-Ranked High School Football Team Dismantles Whistleblower Allegations On Playoffs Eve appeared first on BroBible.
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