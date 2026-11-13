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Okay, Fine, Hollywood: I’ll Fix DC Studios For You — Here’s How I’d Do It In Six Simple Steps
By Eric Italiano,8 days ago
Water is wet. Time is a flat circle. The DC brand on the big screen is a mess. Regardless of whether you supported James Gunn’s unjustly brief tenure as co-CEO of DC Studios, there was a consensus that the lack of updates on the universe’s Batman was frustrating for everyone involved. Perhaps Gunn especially. Gunn […] The post Okay, Fine, Hollywood: I’ll Fix DC Studios For You — Here’s How I’d Do It In Six Simple Steps appeared first on BroBible.