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Cam Skattebo Blames Questionable Stadium Food He Ate For A Pregame Meal After Puking On Sideline
By Connor Toole,7 days ago
Many athletes are creatures of habit who have a dedicated pregame meal that’s part of their regular routine. However, that is seemingly not the case with Cam Skattebo, who ended up regretting his decision to chow down on some stadium food before the Giants faced off against the Commanders. There are a ton of different […] The post Cam Skattebo Blames Questionable Stadium Food He Ate For A Pregame Meal After Puking On Sideline appeared first on BroBible.