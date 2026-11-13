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Sam Hartman Being Picked As The Bachelor Cements Awful Losing Streak For Notre Dame Quarterbacks In The NFL
By Grayson Weir,7 days ago
Fighting Irish signal-callers have not had much any success as professional in (more than) the last decade. For those who do not know, Sam Hartman began his college football career at Wake Forest in 2018. The North Carolina-native was rated as a three-star prospect in the recruiting Class of 2018 and received only two other scholarship offers from Charlotte and Elon. He ultimately spent five seasons with the Demon Deacons. It was an up-and-down career.