undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California Man Set A World Record For Most Strikes Bowled In 60 Minutes While Raising Bank For Veterans
By Cass Anderson,7 days ago
A man in California has set a new Guinness World Record after bowling the most strikes ever in one hour. Warren Crawford set the record on Veterans Day in Redding, California all while raising a ton of money for veterans. The previous record was held by Adam Barta who had rolled 191 strikes in one […] The post California Man Set A World Record For Most Strikes Bowled In 60 Minutes While Raising Bank For Veterans appeared first on BroBible.
3