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Apple Sports Adds UFC Coverage On Their App Ahead Of UFC 334 NY
By Jorge Alonso,7 days ago
Apple Sports is upping their UFC coverage ahead of the big UFC card this weekend. On Saturday, Josh Hokit takes on Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 334 in New York. Ahead of the fight, Apple Sports updated their app to include in-depth stats and graphics. The app can also send live […] The post Apple Sports Adds UFC Coverage On Their App Ahead Of UFC 334 NY appeared first on BroBible.