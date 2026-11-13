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Robert Pattinson Seemingly The Favorite To Land James Bond; Going From Batman To 007 Would Complete Movie Stardom
By Eric Italiano,7 days ago
Robert Pattinson reportedly secured more favorable terms than some of his fellow James Bond contenders before screen-testing for the role, including a smaller potential film commitment and substantially higher pay. Insiders believe this suggests he’s the favorite for the role. According to reports, the agreements signed by the actors participating in the casting process were […] The post Robert Pattinson Seemingly The Favorite To Land James Bond; Going From Batman To 007 Would Complete Movie Stardom appeared first on BroBible.