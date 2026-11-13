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Miami Coach Chuck Martin Gives Hilarious Response To Penalty For Illegal Scoreboard Video
By Clay Sauertieg,7 days ago
The Miami RedHawks improved to 6-4 on the season on Tuesday with a big MAC win over in-state rival Ohio. But it didn’t come without a little bit of controversy along the way. After falling behind 17-0, the RedHawks slowly chipped away at the Bobcats’ lead. But late in the first half, Ohio had a chance to […] The post Miami Coach Chuck Martin Gives Hilarious Response To Penalty For Illegal Scoreboard Video appeared first on BroBible.