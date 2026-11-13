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Henry Cavill Leans Into The DC Chaos, Cheekily Suggests He Could Return As Superman
By Eric Italiano,7 days ago
Henry Cavill remains open to playing Superman again, saying there are still stories that could bring him back to the character. Cavill’s comments come as the future of the DCU has been thrown into limbo after James Gunn’s firing. In an interview published this week, Henry Cavill was asked whether he would consider another appearance […] The post Henry Cavill Leans Into The DC Chaos, Cheekily Suggests He Could Return As Superman appeared first on BroBible.