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Man Accidentally Leaves Wallet In Pocket On Southwest Flight. Then He Returns—And Looks Inside
By Melody Heald,4 days ago
Having a personal belonging stolen is many people’s worst fear. But if a kind Samaritan returns it, it should be a relief, right? It wasn’t for one woman who alleged that a Southwest Airlines employee found her husband’s forgotten wallet. However, it led to the discovery of a major problem: a crucial form of payment was allegedly […] The post Man Accidentally Leaves Wallet In Pocket On Southwest Flight. Then He Returns—And Looks Inside appeared first on BroBible.