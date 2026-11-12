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Walmart Worker Refuses To Sell Mississippi Man AirPods. Then She Reveals The Baffling Reason Why
By Steve Ecker,3 days ago
The holiday season is upon us, and retailers are prepping for the holiday sales. November and December are known for being able to get steep discounts on products that usually don’t go on sale. Well, one Walmart shopper doesn’t need to wait for sales, but has trouble buying Apple AirPods. In a TikTok with over 1,400 […] The post Walmart Worker Refuses To Sell Mississippi Man AirPods. Then She Reveals The Baffling Reason Why appeared first on BroBible.
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