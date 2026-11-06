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Pat McAfee Is Taking A Social Media Break Because People Are Being ‘Mean’ To Him Amid College GameDay Backlash
By Jorge Alonso,8 days ago
Pat McAfee is having a rough few weeks. A few weeks ago, McAfee openly complained about getting mocked by the University of Utah on social media. “I’ve really enjoyed this college football season. Did not enjoy University of Utah,” McAfee said on his show last week. “Did not enjoy it.” “You know why I didn’t […] The post Pat McAfee Is Taking A Social Media Break Because People Are Being ‘Mean’ To Him Amid College GameDay Backlash appeared first on BroBible.