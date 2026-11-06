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Texas Man Accepts 72-Oz Steak Challenge At Steakhouse. Then Things Take A Turn For The Worse: ‘4 And A Half Pounds Of Meat…Is Insane’
By Steve Ecker,8 days ago
They say everything is bigger in Texas. One restaurant along the historic Route 66 proves this statement to be true. It specializes in making Texas-size steaks. These steaks are 72 ounces, or 4 and a half pounds of meat. In a TikTok with over 10.9 millions views, Dora (@_dora_olvera) shows one man who attempted to […] The post Texas Man Accepts 72-Oz Steak Challenge At Steakhouse. Then Things Take A Turn For The Worse: ‘4 And A Half Pounds Of Meat…Is Insane’ appeared first on BroBible.
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