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Southwest Airlines Worker Shares Common Mistake Customers Make When Getting Out Of Their Seats—It Makes Them Seem Like They Are New To Flying
By Melody Heald,7 days ago
There are unspoken rules about passenger etiquette when it comes to flying. Sometimes, this decorum is not as well-known as we’d assume. For example, some people believe it’s unhygienic to take off your shoes on board. Others consider hard-boiled eggs and broccoli a diabolical snack to enjoy. Now, one Southwest Airlines worker shared her a […] The post Southwest Airlines Worker Shares Common Mistake Customers Make When Getting Out Of Their Seats—It Makes Them Seem Like They Are New To Flying appeared first on BroBible.