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Six Flags Hit With Another Lawsuit Over X2 Roller Coaster As Company Reports $366 Million Loss
By Douglas Charles,7 days ago
Six Flags Magic Mountain is facing another lawsuit over its controversial X2 roller coaster. Once again, the allegations involve a rider suffering a serious brain injury. Meanwhile, Six Flags just reported losing more than $366 million in three months. So, things aren’t exactly going great right now for the legendary amusement park company. According to […] The post Six Flags Hit With Another Lawsuit Over X2 Roller Coaster As Company Reports $366 Million Loss appeared first on BroBible.