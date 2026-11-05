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New Mexico Coach Jason Eck Gives Shockingly Honest Answer About Whether He’ll Leave For Another Job
By Clay Sauertieg,7 days ago
If you were painting a picture of what a top up-and-coming college football coaching prospect looks like in 2026, you probably wouldn’t think of somebody like New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck. Eck is a 49-year-old from Wisconsin who played offensive line for the Badgers in college and then spent nearly two decades coaching offensive line at […] The post New Mexico Coach Jason Eck Gives Shockingly Honest Answer About Whether He’ll Leave For Another Job appeared first on BroBible.
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