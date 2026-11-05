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Researchers Are Collecting The Pee Of Fans Who Attend Michigan-Michigan State Game For Science
By Connor Toole,6 days ago
Football fans who root for Michigan and Michigan State have a testy history that stretches back to the end of the 1800s. However, they’ll have the chance to join forces for a good cause ahead of the 119th meeting of the two schools thanks to scientists who are attempting to collect as much of their […] The post Researchers Are Collecting The Pee Of Fans Who Attend Michigan-Michigan State Game For Science appeared first on BroBible.