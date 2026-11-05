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Real Madrid Locker Rooms For NFL Spain Game Pale In Comparison To Falcons And Bengals’ Regular Facilities
By Grayson Weir,6 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to use the home locker room at Bernabeu Stadium for the second NFL game played in Spain. It is typically reserved for Real Madrid. As cool as it is from a historical perspective, the facility is far inferior to most American football programs in the United States. I don’t know […] The post Real Madrid Locker Rooms For NFL Spain Game Pale In Comparison To Falcons And Bengals’ Regular Facilities appeared first on BroBible.
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