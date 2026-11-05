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Florida Man’s $210K Porsche Theft Allegedly Foiled By One Small Mistake: He Was Wearing A GPS Ankle Monitor
By Douglas Charles,6 days ago
A 19-year-old Florida man has been charged with stealing a $210,000 Porsche Panamera from a mansion in Miami-Dade County. Unfortunately for him, he was reportedly wearing a GPS ankle monitor. You know, the thing that tells the cops your exact location. Local 10 News reports that the man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the […] The post Florida Man’s $210K Porsche Theft Allegedly Foiled By One Small Mistake: He Was Wearing A GPS Ankle Monitor appeared first on BroBible.
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