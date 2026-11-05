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Fans Want ESPN To Fire Skip Bayless For Saying He Wanted To ‘Execute’ Cowboys Players During ‘First Take’
By Jorge Alonso,6 days ago
Skip Bayless is already causing controversy in his return to ESPN’s First Take. Earlier this year, it was announced that Bayless would return to ‘First Take‘ for episodes during the NFL season. This Thursday, Bayless joined Stephen A. Smith in studio for a special episode of ‘First Take.” During the episode, Bayless said he wanted […] The post Fans Want ESPN To Fire Skip Bayless For Saying He Wanted To ‘Execute’ Cowboys Players During ‘First Take’ appeared first on BroBible.