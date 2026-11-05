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Matt Johnson’s Project 7 Documentary Follows His Attempt At 7 Ironmans In 7 Days
By Brandon Wenerd,5 days ago
Matt Johnson has run across Texas twice. He knows what a multi-day sufferfest feels like. So when he woke up in the middle of the night with the idea for Project 7, he figured he knew what he was getting into. The idea was seven full Ironman-distance triathlons in seven straight days, based out of […] The post Matt Johnson’s Project 7 Documentary Follows His Attempt At 7 Ironmans In 7 Days appeared first on BroBible.