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Former MLB Umpires Sue League, Claiming Millions In Pension Money Is Missing
By Douglas Charles,6 days ago
Major League Baseball has another legal headache on its hands, this time from five former umpires who claim the league cheated them out of millions of dollars in retirement benefits. Not only that, their attorney says the league was basically asking for a lawsuit. Five retired umpires filed a 44-page complaint in federal court on […] The post Former MLB Umpires Sue League, Claiming Millions In Pension Money Is Missing appeared first on BroBible.