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Sam Darnold Airs Out Seattle Seahawks Teammate Who Took Massive Pay Cut To Leave College For NFL
By Clay Sauertieg,6 days ago
Life is pretty good these days if you’re a member of the Seattle Seahawks. That is, unless you’re the rookie who took a huge pay cut from their NIL payment in college to head to the NFL. The Seahawks are just 4-4 this season after a loss to the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.” But they’re still […] The post Sam Darnold Airs Out Seattle Seahawks Teammate Who Took Massive Pay Cut To Leave College For NFL appeared first on BroBible.