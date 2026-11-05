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Rob Gronkowski Clarifies Election Day Appearance In New Hampshire After Being Linked To Political Organization Founded By Charlie Kirk
By Connor Toole,5 days ago
Rob Gronkowski was one of the tens of millions of Americans who showed up at the polls on Election Day in 2026. However, he was forced to do some damage control after his appearance at a voting site in New Hampshire led some people to believe he’d aligned with the conservative political organization that was […] The post Rob Gronkowski Clarifies Election Day Appearance In New Hampshire After Being Linked To Political Organization Founded By Charlie Kirk appeared first on BroBible.