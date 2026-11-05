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South Carolina Police Scramble To Catch Two Loose Piglets After They Got Loose And Ran Wild In Beaufort (Video)
By Cass Anderson,5 days ago
Public servants wear multiple hats each day, from protecting the peace to rescuing those in need. Sometimes the latter includes a pair of loose piglets nicknamed “Bacon Bits’ who escaped and required capturing. The scenario being described went down earlier this week in Beaufort, South Carolina, just across the river from Hilton Head and south […] The post South Carolina Police Scramble To Catch Two Loose Piglets After They Got Loose And Ran Wild In Beaufort (Video) appeared first on BroBible.
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