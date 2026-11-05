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Federal Prosecutors Call Cleveland Guardians Pitchers ‘Cheaters’ As MLB Gambling Fraud Trial Begins
By Douglas Charles,5 days ago
Federal prosecutors made several aggressive opening remarks during Wednesday’s start of the gambling fraud trial of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz. “The defendants, Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, are cheaters,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Urquiola told jurors. Prosecutors allege the pitchers threw intentional pitches to help gamblers win Major League Baseball prop […] The post Federal Prosecutors Call Cleveland Guardians Pitchers ‘Cheaters’ As MLB Gambling Fraud Trial Begins appeared first on BroBible.