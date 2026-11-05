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Dozens Of Hippos Have Died After Falling Victim To An Anthrax Outbreak At A National Park In Africa
By Connor Toole,5 days ago
Most people associate anthrax with the attacks that gripped the United States in the wake of 9/11. However, the naturally occurring substance behind that infection can also wreak havoc in the wild, which has been the case at a national park in Africa where dozens of rhinos have died after being exposed to it. America […] The post Dozens Of Hippos Have Died After Falling Victim To An Anthrax Outbreak At A National Park In Africa appeared first on BroBible.