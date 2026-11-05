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Jessica Pegula Caught On Hot Mic Ripping Mirra Andreeva And Her Coach During WTA Finals Practice
By Douglas Charles,4 days ago
American tennis star Jessica Pegula probably wishes someone had told her the microphones were on during a practice session at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells on Wednesday. That’s because the 32-year-old was caught on a hot mic criticizing fellow tennis star Mirra Andreeva and her coach, 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez. To make matters […] The post Jessica Pegula Caught On Hot Mic Ripping Mirra Andreeva And Her Coach During WTA Finals Practice appeared first on BroBible.