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California Park Worker Discovers Live Python In Trash Can While Picking Up Garbage
By Connor Toole,4 days ago
You never know what you’re going to encounter when you work a job where you’re tasked with picking up other people’s garbage. That was certainly the case for one person who was clearing out trash cans at a park in California before encountering a live python that had been deposited in one of them. There […] The post California Park Worker Discovers Live Python In Trash Can While Picking Up Garbage appeared first on BroBible.