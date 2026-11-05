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California Football Players Reportedly Dealt Playoff Suspension Linked To ‘Derogatory Video’ Aimed At Opponent
By Jacob Elsey,4 days ago
Aquinas High School in California will reportedly be shorthanded for its football playoff opener. Several players have been dealt suspensions linked to a “derogatory video” aimed at their upcoming opponent. It will make the task of pursuing a state championship all the more difficult. Details surrounding the video remain unclear. I have not seen the […] The post California Football Players Reportedly Dealt Playoff Suspension Linked To ‘Derogatory Video’ Aimed At Opponent appeared first on BroBible.
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