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Alabama High School Offers To Pay An Absurd Amount of Money To Its Next Football Coach
By Douglas Charles,4 days ago
An Alabama high school is offering up to $180,000 a year for someone to coach its football team. That’s right. A high school football team. Dothan High School in Alabama is looking for a new head coach after Jed Kennedy resigned in September, and the school district apparently isn’t messing around in finding his replacement. […] The post Alabama High School Offers To Pay An Absurd Amount of Money To Its Next Football Coach appeared first on BroBible.