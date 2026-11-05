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Lincoln Riley’s Explanation Of Heated Altercation With Ohio State Athletic Director Clarifies Postgame Photo
By Grayson Weir,4 days ago
Lincoln Riley confirmed that he was yelling at Ross Bjork during a heated postgame altercation in Los Angeles on Saturday. The college football coach at USC did not reveal what the athletic director at Ohio State said to upset him. He brushed it off as no big deal. Even if the Trojans have already moved […] The post Lincoln Riley’s Explanation Of Heated Altercation With Ohio State Athletic Director Clarifies Postgame Photo appeared first on BroBible.